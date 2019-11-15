Morgan Stanley Reaffirms “Overweight” Rating for National Grid (LON:NG)

Morgan Stanley reaffirmed their overweight rating on shares of National Grid (LON:NG) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

NG has been the subject of several other research reports. Barclays restated an overweight rating on shares of National Grid in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Deutsche Bank upgraded shares of National Grid to a buy rating and increased their price target for the company from GBX 890 ($11.63) to GBX 930 ($12.15) in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 1,000 ($13.07) price target on shares of National Grid and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of National Grid from GBX 820 ($10.71) to GBX 880 ($11.50) and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Thursday, September 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an overweight rating on shares of National Grid in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 932.08 ($12.18).

NG stock opened at GBX 893.90 ($11.68) on Monday. National Grid has a one year low of GBX 8.90 ($0.12) and a one year high of GBX 926.70 ($12.11). The stock has a market capitalization of $31.11 billion and a PE ratio of 20.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 153.93, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.87. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 890.75 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 850.47.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 28th will be issued a dividend of GBX 16.57 ($0.22) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.85%. National Grid’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1.06%.

About National Grid

National Grid plc transmits and distributes electricity and natural gas. It operates through UK Electricity Transmission, UK Gas Transmission, US Regulated, and National Grid Ventures and Other Activities segments. The UK Electricity Transmission segment owns and operates electricity transmission networks, which comprise approximately 7,200 kilometers of overhead lines; 1,560 kilometers of underground cables; and 346 substations in England and Wales, as well as Scottish electricity transmission systems.

