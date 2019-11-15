Morgan Stanley Raises Allstate (NYSE:ALL) Price Target to $114.00

Allstate (NYSE:ALL) had its price target increased by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley from $110.00 to $114.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the insurance provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 3.19% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Allstate in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. They set an “in-line” rating and a $117.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $118.00 price objective on shares of Allstate in a research report on Tuesday. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Allstate from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Allstate from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Buckingham Research lifted their price objective on shares of Allstate from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Allstate has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $111.46.

Allstate stock traded down $0.32 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $110.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20,168 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,602,812. Allstate has a twelve month low of $77.00 and a twelve month high of $111.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.81. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $107.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $103.08.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The insurance provider reported $2.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.52 by $0.32. Allstate had a net margin of 6.57% and a return on equity of 13.83%. The firm had revenue of $10.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.07 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.93 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Allstate will post 10.04 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Susan L. Lees sold 27,650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.30, for a total transaction of $2,994,495.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 53,165 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,757,769.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALL. Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Allstate during the second quarter valued at about $25,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC bought a new stake in Allstate in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Allstate in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Mechanics Bank Trust Department bought a new stake in Allstate in the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, 1 North Wealth Services LLC bought a new stake in Allstate in the third quarter valued at about $33,000. 78.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Allstate Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection, Service Businesses, Allstate Life, and Allstate Benefits segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; specialty auto products, including motorcycle, trailer, motor home, and off-road vehicle insurance; other personal lines products, such as renter, condominium, landlord, boat, umbrella, and manufactured home insurance; and commercial lines products under the Allstate, Esurance, and Encompass brand names.

