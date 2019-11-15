Morgan Stanley Lowers Rhythm Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RYTM) Price Target to $34.00

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RYTM) had its target price lowered by Morgan Stanley from $36.00 to $34.00 in a research report report published on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Cowen reiterated a buy rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH reiterated a buy rating and set a $43.00 target price on shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, September 9th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a buy rating and set a $34.00 target price on shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Rhythm Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $38.00.

NASDAQ:RYTM traded up $0.30 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $21.83. 9,236 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 354,642. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $21.40 and its 200-day moving average is $22.46. The stock has a market cap of $934.32 million, a P/E ratio of -9.14 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 6.78 and a quick ratio of 6.78. Rhythm Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $18.00 and a 1-year high of $31.94.

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RYTM) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The company reported ($1.04) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.06) by $0.02. As a group, research analysts predict that Rhythm Pharmaceuticals will post -4 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth $31,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at $33,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 194,200.0% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 1,942 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at $238,000. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 26.1% in the second quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 11,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,000 after acquiring an additional 2,470 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.63% of the company’s stock.

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for the treatment of rare genetic disorders that result in life-threatening metabolic disorders. The company's lead product candidate is setmelanotide, a melanocortin-4 receptor agonist peptide, which is in Phase III clinical trials to treat pro-opiomelanocortin (POMC) and leptin receptor deficiency obesity, and Bardet-Biedl and Alström syndrome; and is in Phase II clinical trials for treating POMC heterozygous deficiency obesity and POMC epigenetic disorders.

