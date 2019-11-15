Morgan Stanley Has $199,000 Stock Holdings in EMC Insurance Group Inc. (NASDAQ:EMCI)

Morgan Stanley lessened its position in shares of EMC Insurance Group Inc. (NASDAQ:EMCI) by 40.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,516 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 3,725 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in EMC Insurance Group were worth $199,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of EMC Insurance Group by 1.8% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 716,998 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $25,833,000 after acquiring an additional 12,517 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of EMC Insurance Group by 4.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 432,583 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $15,586,000 after acquiring an additional 18,778 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of EMC Insurance Group by 11.9% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 394,865 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $14,227,000 after acquiring an additional 41,892 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of EMC Insurance Group by 0.9% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 393,068 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $14,162,000 after acquiring an additional 3,387 shares during the period. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC acquired a new position in shares of EMC Insurance Group during the second quarter valued at $3,759,000. 26.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:EMCI opened at $36.00 on Friday. EMC Insurance Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $22.98 and a 1-year high of $36.79. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $36.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $780.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.03 and a beta of 0.31.

EMCI has been the topic of several research reports. BidaskClub lowered EMC Insurance Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. ValuEngine lowered EMC Insurance Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st.

About EMC Insurance Group

EMC Insurance Group Inc, an insurance holding company, provides property and casualty insurance, and reinsurance products in the United States. It operates through two segments, Property and Casualty Insurance, and Reinsurance. The Property and Casualty Insurance segment underwrites commercial and personal lines of insurance products.

