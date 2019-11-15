Morgan Stanley Cuts Stake in Arrow Financial Co. (NASDAQ:AROW)

Morgan Stanley trimmed its position in shares of Arrow Financial Co. (NASDAQ:AROW) by 63.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,298 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 10,955 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Arrow Financial were worth $218,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in AROW. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in Arrow Financial by 144.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,778 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 1,052 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in Arrow Financial by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 5,141 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $179,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Arrow Financial by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,220 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $278,000 after purchasing an additional 577 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in Arrow Financial by 58.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 17,302 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $601,000 after purchasing an additional 6,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in Arrow Financial by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 20,906 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $726,000 after purchasing an additional 1,422 shares during the last quarter. 39.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of AROW stock opened at $36.16 on Friday. Arrow Financial Co. has a one year low of $30.45 and a one year high of $36.83. The company’s 50-day moving average is $34.05 and its 200 day moving average is $33.51. The company has a market capitalization of $538.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.76 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90.

Arrow Financial (NASDAQ:AROW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.05. Arrow Financial had a net margin of 26.90% and a return on equity of 13.00%. The company had revenue of $29.99 million for the quarter.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 2nd.

Separately, BidaskClub raised shares of Arrow Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th.

In other Arrow Financial news, Director Gary C. Dake sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.01, for a total transaction of $112,035.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP David S. Demarco sold 990 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.50, for a total transaction of $32,175.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 26,219 shares in the company, valued at approximately $852,117.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 12,893 shares of company stock worth $432,821 over the last three months. 4.02% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Arrow Financial Profile

Arrow Financial Corporation, a bank holding company, provides commercial and consumer banking, and financial products and services. The company's deposit products include demand deposits, interest-bearing checking accounts, savings deposits, time deposits, and other time deposits. Its lending activities comprise commercial loans, such as term loans, time notes, and lines of credit; and commercial real estate loans to finance real estate purchases, refinancing, expansions, and improvements to commercial properties, as well as commercial construction and land development loans to finance projects.

