Morgan Stanley Cuts Holdings in Miller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLR)

Morgan Stanley decreased its position in Miller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLR) by 81.4% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,009 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 26,233 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Miller Industries were worth $185,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Miller Industries by 2.6% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 65,050 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,000,000 after buying an additional 1,643 shares in the last quarter. Algert Global LLC increased its holdings in Miller Industries by 17.1% in the second quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 8,852 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $272,000 after buying an additional 1,291 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Miller Industries by 5.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 566,803 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $17,429,000 after buying an additional 30,900 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Miller Industries by 3.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,047,926 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $32,223,000 after buying an additional 36,906 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC increased its holdings in Miller Industries by 22.7% in the second quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 38,850 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,195,000 after buying an additional 7,200 shares in the last quarter. 86.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Miller Industries alerts:

MLR opened at $36.40 on Friday. Miller Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $25.84 and a fifty-two week high of $37.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 2.11. The company has a fifty day moving average of $33.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $409.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.70 and a beta of 0.96.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 9th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 6th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.98%.

Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of Miller Industries from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th.

Miller Industries Company Profile

Miller Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of towing and recovery equipment. It offers wreckers that are used to recover and tow disabled vehicles and other equipment; and car carriers, which are specialized flat-bed vehicles with hydraulic tilt mechanisms that are used to transport new or disabled vehicles and other equipment.

Recommended Story: Short Selling Stocks, A Beginner’s Guide

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MLR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Miller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLR).

Receive News & Ratings for Miller Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Miller Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.