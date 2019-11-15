Monolith (TKN) Price Up 8.7% This Week

Monolith (CURRENCY:TKN) traded down 4.4% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on November 14th. One Monolith token can now be purchased for approximately $0.36 or 0.00004184 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Bancor Network, IDEX, Livecoin and HitBTC. Monolith has a total market cap of $11.40 million and approximately $16,039.00 worth of Monolith was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Monolith has traded up 8.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.76 or 0.00043612 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $624.56 or 0.07243098 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0377 or 0.00000437 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

MEXC Token (MEXC) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002898 BTC.

Seele (SEELE) traded up 22% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001565 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 10.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.55 or 0.00018006 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0877 or 0.00001017 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0063 or 0.00000073 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0194 or 0.00000225 BTC.

About Monolith

TKN is a token. Its launch date was May 6th, 2017. Monolith's total supply is 39,406,760 tokens and its circulating supply is 31,594,387 tokens. Monolith's official website is monolith.xyz . The Reddit community for Monolith is /r/TokenCard and the currency's Github account can be viewed here .

Monolith's official message board is medium.com/@Monolith

Monolith Token Trading

Monolith can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin, IDEX, HitBTC, Ethfinex and Bancor Network. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Monolith directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Monolith should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Monolith using one of the exchanges listed above.

