Monkey Project (MONK) Trading Down 23.9% Over Last Week

Monkey Project (CURRENCY:MONK) traded down 20.2% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on November 15th. One Monkey Project coin can currently be bought for $0.0427 or 0.00000501 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinExchange, Cryptopia and CryptoBridge. In the last seven days, Monkey Project has traded 23.9% lower against the dollar. Monkey Project has a total market cap of $347,315.00 and approximately $764.00 worth of Monkey Project was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tao (XTO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00005602 BTC.

IslaCoin (ISL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00002159 BTC.

Piggycoin (PIGGY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Virtacoinplus (XVP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0139 or 0.00000145 BTC.

TrustPlus (TRUST) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000060 BTC.

Capricoin (CPC) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0671 or 0.00000787 BTC.

Syndicate (SYNX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Evil Coin (EVIL) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Regalcoin (REC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000036 BTC.

JobsCoin (JOBS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Monkey Project Coin Profile

Monkey Project is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theX11 hashing algorithm. It launched on November 20th, 2017. Monkey Project’s total supply is 8,142,100 coins. Monkey Project’s official website is www.monkey.vision . Monkey Project’s official Twitter account is @MONKEYPROJECT_

Buying and Selling Monkey Project

Monkey Project can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange, Cryptopia and CryptoBridge. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Monkey Project directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Monkey Project should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Monkey Project using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

