Mondi (LON:MNDI) Rating Reiterated by UBS Group

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on MNDI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Mondi from GBX 2,070 ($27.05) to GBX 2,000 ($26.13) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Deutsche Bank reduced their price target on shares of Mondi from GBX 2,000 ($26.13) to GBX 1,950 ($25.48) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Mondi from GBX 2,020 ($26.39) to GBX 1,915 ($25.02) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Mondi from GBX 2,000 ($26.13) to GBX 1,910 ($24.96) and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 1,932.14 ($25.25).

MNDI opened at GBX 1,651.50 ($21.58) on Wednesday. Mondi has a 12-month low of GBX 1,484 ($19.39) and a 12-month high of GBX 2,519.21 ($32.92). The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.01 billion and a PE ratio of 10.21. The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 1,591.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 1,660.61.

Mondi plc manufactures and sells packaging and paper products in the United Kingdom, Africa, Europe, Russia, North America, South America, Asia, and Australia. The company offers flexible packaging, bags, and pouches; personal care components; release liners; technical films; corrugated packaging; industrial bags; barrier coatings; specialty Kraft paper; sack Kraft paper; containerboards; office and professional printing papers; and paper for sustainable and promotional events, as well as product training courses.

