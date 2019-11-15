Moncler (OTCMKTS:MONRF) Stock Price Up 1%

Moncler S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:MONRF) shares rose 1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $40.91 and last traded at $40.91, approximately 445 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 72% from the average daily volume of 1,595 shares. The stock had previously closed at $40.50.

MONRF has been the subject of several analyst reports. Societe Generale raised shares of Moncler from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Moncler from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $37.75.

Moncler S.p.A. designs, produces, and distributes clothing and related accessories for men, women, and children under the Moncler brand name in Italy, other European countries, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, the Americas, and internationally. The company provides various collections, such as the Moncler Main, Moncler Grenoble, Moncler Lunettes, and Moncler Enfant collections.

