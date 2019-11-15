Momenta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNTA) CEO Sells $42,032.16 in Stock

Momenta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNTA) CEO Craig A. Wheeler sold 2,601 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.16, for a total transaction of $42,032.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.
NASDAQ MNTA traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $15.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 21,889 shares, compared to its average volume of 503,446. Momenta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.51 and a 52-week high of $16.90. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.80 and a beta of 2.07.
Momenta Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MNTA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The biotechnology company reported ($0.59) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.50) by ($0.09). Momenta Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 361.66% and a negative return on equity of 59.82%. The business had revenue of $6.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.24 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.65) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 57.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Momenta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.58 earnings per share for the current year.
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its stake in Momenta Pharmaceuticals by 5.6% during the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 39,254 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $489,000 after purchasing an additional 2,074 shares during the last quarter. CWM Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Momenta Pharmaceuticals by 17.2% during the second quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 13,780 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $172,000 after purchasing an additional 2,020 shares during the last quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Momenta Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth $10,025,000. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in Momenta Pharmaceuticals by 0.7% during the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 152,967 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,904,000 after purchasing an additional 1,003 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in Momenta Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth $187,000. 96.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Momenta Pharmaceuticals
Momenta Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of novel biologic therapies for the treatment of rare immune-mediated diseases in the United States. Its novel therapeutic programs include M281, a fully-human anti-neonatal Fc receptor (FcRn), aglycosylated immunoglobulin G (IgG1), and monoclonal antibody to reduce circulating IgG antibodies by blocking endogenous IgG recycling via FcRn; M230, a recombinant trivalent human IgG1 Fc multimer containing three IgG Fc regions joined to maximize activity; and M254, a hyper-sialylated immunoglobulin to treat various inflammatory diseases, including idiopathic thrombocytopenic purpura and chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy.
