Momenta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNTA) CEO Sells $42,032.16 in Stock

Momenta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNTA) CEO Craig A. Wheeler sold 2,601 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.16, for a total transaction of $42,032.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

NASDAQ MNTA traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $15.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 21,889 shares, compared to its average volume of 503,446. Momenta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.51 and a 52-week high of $16.90. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.80 and a beta of 2.07.

Momenta Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MNTA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The biotechnology company reported ($0.59) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.50) by ($0.09). Momenta Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 361.66% and a negative return on equity of 59.82%. The business had revenue of $6.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.24 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.65) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 57.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Momenta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on MNTA. Wells Fargo & Co initiated coverage on shares of Momenta Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Momenta Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $35.00 price target on shares of Momenta Pharmaceuticals and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $29.00 price target on shares of Momenta Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, HC Wainwright initiated coverage on shares of Momenta Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.45.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its stake in Momenta Pharmaceuticals by 5.6% during the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 39,254 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $489,000 after purchasing an additional 2,074 shares during the last quarter. CWM Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Momenta Pharmaceuticals by 17.2% during the second quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 13,780 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $172,000 after purchasing an additional 2,020 shares during the last quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Momenta Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth $10,025,000. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in Momenta Pharmaceuticals by 0.7% during the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 152,967 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,904,000 after purchasing an additional 1,003 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in Momenta Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth $187,000. 96.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Momenta Pharmaceuticals

Momenta Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of novel biologic therapies for the treatment of rare immune-mediated diseases in the United States. Its novel therapeutic programs include M281, a fully-human anti-neonatal Fc receptor (FcRn), aglycosylated immunoglobulin G (IgG1), and monoclonal antibody to reduce circulating IgG antibodies by blocking endogenous IgG recycling via FcRn; M230, a recombinant trivalent human IgG1 Fc multimer containing three IgG Fc regions joined to maximize activity; and M254, a hyper-sialylated immunoglobulin to treat various inflammatory diseases, including idiopathic thrombocytopenic purpura and chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy.

