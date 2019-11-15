Moleculin Biotech (NASDAQ:MBRX) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Moleculin Biotech (NASDAQ:MBRX) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.01), Fidelity Earnings reports.

NASDAQ:MBRX traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $1.04. The stock had a trading volume of 700 shares, compared to its average volume of 179,452. Moleculin Biotech has a twelve month low of $0.78 and a twelve month high of $3.15. The stock has a market cap of $47.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.04 and a beta of 1.95. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a current ratio of 2.11.

MBRX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Moleculin Biotech in a report on Thursday, October 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $2.00 price objective for the company. Maxim Group set a $3.00 price objective on Moleculin Biotech and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Moleculin Biotech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Moleculin Biotech has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $4.33.

Moleculin Biotech, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of oncology drug candidates. Its lead drug candidate is liposomal Annamycin, an anthracycline intended for the treatment of relapsed or refractory acute myeloid leukemia (AML). The company also develops WP1066 Portfolio, an immuno-stimulating STAT3 inhibitor for the treatment of brain tumors, pancreatic cancer, and AML; and WP1122 Portfolio and related molecules for the treatment of glioblastoma multiforme and related central nervous system malignancies.

