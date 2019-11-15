Mixin Market Cap Hits $122.73 Million (XIN)

Mixin (CURRENCY:XIN) traded 1.1% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on November 15th. Mixin has a total market cap of $122.73 million and approximately $30.62 million worth of Mixin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Mixin token can now be purchased for about $264.79 or 0.03045881 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including FCoin and BigONE. During the last seven days, Mixin has traded up 8.1% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XinFin Network (XDCE) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Safe Haven (SHA) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Sakura Bloom (SKB) traded up 12% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC.

TigerCash (TCH) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0219 or 0.00000251 BTC.

ProCurrency (PROC) traded down 12% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bitcoin W Spectrum (BWS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

USDCoin (USC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009339 BTC.

BitcoinX (BCX) traded 26.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000016 BTC.

LePen (LEPEN) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

SHACoin (SHA) traded 25% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000005 BTC.

About Mixin

XIN is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 2nd, 2017. Mixin’s total supply is 1,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 463,509 tokens. The Reddit community for Mixin is /r/mixin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Mixin’s official website is mixin.one . Mixin’s official message board is medium.com/mixinnetwork . Mixin’s official Twitter account is @XIN_Foundation and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Mixin

Mixin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: FCoin and BigONE. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mixin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mixin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Mixin using one of the exchanges listed above.

