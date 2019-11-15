MITSUBISHI CHEM/ADR (OTCMKTS:MTLHY) Rating Increased to Hold at ValuEngine

MITSUBISHI CHEM/ADR (OTCMKTS:MTLHY) was upgraded by equities research analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Monday, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised MITSUBISHI CHEM/ADR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 24th.

Shares of MTLHY traded up $0.35 on Monday, hitting $39.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 338 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,174. The company has a market capitalization of $11.57 billion, a PE ratio of 6.64 and a beta of 1.27. MITSUBISHI CHEM/ADR has a fifty-two week low of $32.34 and a fifty-two week high of $43.72. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $38.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.47.

Mitsubishi Chemical Holdings Corporation provides performance products, chemicals, industrial gases, and health care products in Japan and internationally. The company's performance products include specialty chemicals, functional food materials, inorganic materials, electronic and electrical components and products, molding and processed products, film and sheet products, synthetic paper, carbon fiber, synthetic fiber, equipment, instruments and systems, materials and products for industrial use, construction materials, civil engineering materials, aqua-related materials and products, leisure, sports, and daily goods.

