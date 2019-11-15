Mitek Systems (NASDAQ:MITK) Shares Down 6.7%

Mitek Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MITK) shares fell 6.7% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $7.14 and last traded at $7.19, 1,499,900 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 283% from the average session volume of 391,120 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.71.

A number of brokerages recently commented on MITK. ValuEngine lowered shares of Mitek Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Mitek Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Roth Capital lowered shares of Mitek Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $12.50 to $8.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Mitek Systems from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Mitek Systems has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.25.

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $9.46 and its 200 day moving average is $9.90. The firm has a market cap of $317.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of -0.20.

Mitek Systems (NASDAQ:MITK) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The software maker reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.09. Mitek Systems had a negative net margin of 0.86% and a positive return on equity of 9.10%. The firm had revenue of $25.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.02 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.14 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Mitek Systems, Inc. will post 0.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Mitek Systems news, insider Jason Gray sold 8,753 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.84, for a total transaction of $86,129.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael E. Diamond sold 3,868 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.48, for a total transaction of $36,668.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 14,046 shares of company stock worth $136,307. Company insiders own 8.20% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mitek Systems during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $692,000. Teton Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Mitek Systems by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 89,500 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $864,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Mitek Systems by 11.5% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 70,928 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $684,000 after acquiring an additional 7,302 shares in the last quarter. P.A.W. Capital Corp boosted its position in shares of Mitek Systems by 17.6% during the 3rd quarter. P.A.W. Capital Corp now owns 400,000 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,860,000 after acquiring an additional 60,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sargent Investment Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Mitek Systems by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC now owns 680,675 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $6,569,000 after acquiring an additional 23,790 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.58% of the company’s stock.

Mitek Systems, Inc develops, markets, and sells mobile image capture and identity verification software solutions in the United States, Europe, Latin America, and internationally. The company's solutions are embedded in native mobile apps and mobile optimized Websites to enhance mobile user experiences, fraud detection and reduction, and compliant transactions.

