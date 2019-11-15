Miracle Mile Advisors LLC Takes $211,000 Position in Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:SYLD)

Miracle Mile Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:SYLD) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 5,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.21% of Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SYLD. Brookstone Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF by 24.6% during the 2nd quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 39,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,437,000 after purchasing an additional 7,887 shares during the period. Advisor Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 5,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Ironsides Asset Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. Ironsides Asset Advisors LLC now owns 73,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,640,000 after acquiring an additional 5,550 shares in the last quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 21,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $789,000 after acquiring an additional 911 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 14,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $523,000 after acquiring an additional 672 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SYLD traded up $0.31 during trading on Friday, hitting $39.45. 975 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,767. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $37.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.95. Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF has a 12-month low of $30.43 and a 12-month high of $39.61.

