Miracle Mile Advisors LLC Raises Holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Miracle Mile Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) by 21.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,668 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 818 shares during the period. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $377,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Covington Capital Management lifted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 23.9% during the 2nd quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 47,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,824,000 after purchasing an additional 9,148 shares in the last quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 122,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,863,000 after acquiring an additional 7,010 shares during the last quarter. Affiance Financial LLC grew its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Affiance Financial LLC now owns 231,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,714,000 after acquiring an additional 6,677 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 23,405,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,884,820,000 after acquiring an additional 685,989 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC grew its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $299,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares during the last quarter.

BSV remained flat at $$80.68 on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 865,325 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,042,984. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $80.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $80.45. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $77.87 and a fifty-two week high of $81.19.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

