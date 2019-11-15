Miracle Mile Advisors LLC Invests $265,000 in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NYSEARCA:BND)

Miracle Mile Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NYSEARCA:BND) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 3,141 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $265,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC now owns 13,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,081,000 after acquiring an additional 980 shares in the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,717,000. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 32.2% during the 2nd quarter. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. now owns 6,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $514,000 after purchasing an additional 1,507 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 51.0% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 15,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,304,000 after purchasing an additional 5,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ford Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Ford Financial Group Inc. now owns 56,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,675,000 after purchasing an additional 1,796 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $83.86. 87,608 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,791,066. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $77.70 and a fifty-two week high of $85.30. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $84.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $83.24.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures a spectrum of public, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities in the United States, including government, corporate and international dollar-denominated bonds, as well as mortgage-backed and asset-backed securities, all with maturities of more than one year.

