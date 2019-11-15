Minerva Neurosciences Inc (NASDAQ:NERV) Short Interest Update

Minerva Neurosciences Inc (NASDAQ:NERV) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,840,000 shares, a growth of 11.8% from the September 30th total of 2,540,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 344,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 8.2 days. Currently, 8.8% of the company’s stock are sold short.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on NERV. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Minerva Neurosciences from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 30th. William Blair began coverage on shares of Minerva Neurosciences in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $26.00 price target for the company. Chardan Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target on shares of Minerva Neurosciences in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Minerva Neurosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Minerva Neurosciences from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.44.

Get Minerva Neurosciences alerts:

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in Minerva Neurosciences during the third quarter worth $35,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new position in Minerva Neurosciences during the second quarter worth $54,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC bought a new position in Minerva Neurosciences during the second quarter worth $56,000. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in Minerva Neurosciences during the second quarter worth $62,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Minerva Neurosciences during the second quarter worth $88,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.08% of the company’s stock.

NERV traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $5.16. 328,000 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 379,556. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.09. Minerva Neurosciences has a 12 month low of $4.01 and a 12 month high of $9.12. The stock has a market cap of $202.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.99 and a beta of 1.50.

Minerva Neurosciences (NASDAQ:NERV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.01. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Minerva Neurosciences will post -1.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Minerva Neurosciences Company Profile

Minerva Neurosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of a portfolio of product candidates for the treatment of central nervous system diseases. The company's lead product candidate is roluperidone, which is in Phase III clinical trial, a compound for the treatment of patients with schizophrenia.

Read More: How Do Mutual Funds Work?

Receive News & Ratings for Minerva Neurosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Minerva Neurosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.