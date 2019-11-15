Minebea Mitsumi (OTCMKTS:MNBEY) Hits New 1-Year High at $39.82

Shares of Minebea Mitsumi Inc (OTCMKTS:MNBEY) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $39.82 and last traded at $39.82, with a volume of 100 shares. The stock had previously closed at $38.95.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.02. The stock has a market cap of $8.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.95 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.50.

Minebea Mitsumi Company Profile (OTCMKTS:MNBEY)

MinebeaMitsumi Inc manufactures and supplies machined components, and electronic devices and components in China, Japan, Thailand, Europe, the United States, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Machined Components, Electronic Devices and Components, and MITSUMI business. The Machined Components segment provides bearing products, including miniature and small-sized ball bearings, rod-end and spherical bearings, roller bearings, bushings, and precision machined parts.

