Minco Capital (OTCMKTS:MGHCF) & Lundin Mining (OTCMKTS:LUNMF) Head-To-Head Analysis

Minco Capital (OTCMKTS:MGHCF) and Lundin Mining (OTCMKTS:LUNMF) are both basic materials companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, dividends, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.0% of Minco Capital shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.3% of Lundin Mining shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Minco Capital has a beta of 0.83, indicating that its share price is 17% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Lundin Mining has a beta of 2.07, indicating that its share price is 107% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Minco Capital and Lundin Mining’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Minco Capital N/A -12.60% -12.42% Lundin Mining 5.72% 2.36% 1.60%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Minco Capital and Lundin Mining’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Minco Capital N/A N/A -$4.94 million N/A N/A Lundin Mining $1.73 billion 2.34 $195.85 million N/A N/A

Lundin Mining has higher revenue and earnings than Minco Capital.

Dividends

Lundin Mining pays an annual dividend of $0.09 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.6%. Minco Capital does not pay a dividend.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Minco Capital and Lundin Mining, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Minco Capital 0 0 0 0 N/A Lundin Mining 0 4 6 0 2.60

Lundin Mining has a consensus price target of $8.25, indicating a potential upside of 50.16%. Given Lundin Mining’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Lundin Mining is more favorable than Minco Capital.

Summary

Lundin Mining beats Minco Capital on 10 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Minco Capital Company Profile

Minco Capital Corp. operates as an investment issuer. It invests in privately and publicly traded companies. The company was formerly known as Minco Gold Corporation and changed its name to Minco Capital Corp. in February 2019. Minco Capital Corp. was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Lundin Mining Company Profile

Lundin Mining Corporation, a diversified base metals mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in Chile, the United States, Portugal, and Sweden. It primarily produces copper, zinc, and nickel, as well as gold, lead, silver, and other metals. The company holds 100% interests in the Eagle mine located in the United States; the Neves-Corvo mine located in Portugal; the Zinkgruvan mine located in Sweden, as well as 80% interest in the Candelaria and Ojos del Salado mining complex located in Chile; 24% interest in the Freeport Cobalt Oy business, which includes a cobalt refinery located in Kokkola, Finland; and the Chapada copper-gold mine located in Brazil. The company was formerly known as South Atlantic Ventures Ltd. and changed its name to Lundin Mining Corporation in August 2004. Lundin Mining Corporation was incorporated in 1994 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

