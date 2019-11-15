Milestone Scientific (NYSEAMERICAN:MLSS) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Milestone Scientific Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:MLSS) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 1,265,110 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 329% from the previous session’s volume of 294,833 shares.The stock last traded at $1.26 and had previously closed at $1.07.

Separately, Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $2.00 price target on shares of Milestone Scientific in a report on Friday, October 18th.

Milestone Scientific (NYSEAMERICAN:MLSS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02). The business had revenue of $2.26 million during the quarter.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MLSS. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in shares of Milestone Scientific by 16.5% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 110,789 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 15,667 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of Milestone Scientific by 678.5% in the second quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 31,139 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 27,139 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Milestone Scientific by 36.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 134,487 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 35,886 shares during the period.

Milestone Scientific Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:MLSS)

Milestone Scientific, Inc develops computer-controlled anesthetic delivery devices for the medical and dental markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates through dental and medical segments. Its products include CompuDent System used to control the flow rate of the anesthesia during the injection that allows virtually painless injections for various dental procedures, including routine fillings, implants, root canals, and crowns; and CompuFlo, a computer-controlled drug delivery system for the painless delivery of drugs, anesthetics, and other medicaments, as well as for the aspiration of bodily fluids or previously injected substances.

