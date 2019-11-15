MidWestOne Financial Group (NASDAQ:MOFG) Reaches New 52-Week High at $37.04

Shares of MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOFG) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $37.04 and last traded at $34.78, with a volume of 34400 shares. The stock had previously closed at $34.57.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on MOFG. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of MidWestOne Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 26th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of MidWestOne Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of MidWestOne Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 27th.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $31.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. The company has a market cap of $562.07 million, a PE ratio of 13.69 and a beta of 0.97.

MidWestOne Financial Group (NASDAQ:MOFG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $51.26 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.20 million. MidWestOne Financial Group had a return on equity of 9.98% and a net margin of 19.56%. Equities research analysts expect that MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc. will post 3.07 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Kurt R. Weise sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.77, for a total value of $31,770.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $86,763.87. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in MidWestOne Financial Group by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 31,371 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $877,000 after buying an additional 1,059 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in MidWestOne Financial Group by 16.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 23,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $665,000 after buying an additional 3,300 shares during the period. Chicago Equity Partners LLC bought a new position in MidWestOne Financial Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $224,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in MidWestOne Financial Group by 100.4% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,456 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $151,000 after buying an additional 2,734 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in MidWestOne Financial Group by 12.7% in the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 17,545 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $490,000 after buying an additional 1,983 shares during the period. 54.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MidWestOne Financial Group Company Profile (NASDAQ:MOFG)

MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc is a bank holding company. It operates through the following subsidiaries: MidWestOne Bank and MidWestOne Insurance Services, Inc The MidWestOne Bank provides retail banking services, which include deposit products, including checking and other demand deposit accounts, NOW accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts and other time deposits.

