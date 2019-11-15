Microchip Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:MCHP) Shares Sold by Checchi Capital Advisers LLC

Checchi Capital Advisers LLC decreased its holdings in Microchip Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:MCHP) by 13.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,821 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 439 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC’s holdings in Microchip Technology were worth $262,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of MCHP. Rational Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Microchip Technology by 732.4% during the 3rd quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 591 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares during the last quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Microchip Technology by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 19,706 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,830,000 after purchasing an additional 1,478 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its position in shares of Microchip Technology by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 3,045 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $283,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Microchip Technology by 39.1% during the 3rd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,991 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $557,000 after purchasing an additional 1,685 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Long Island Investors LLC lifted its position in shares of Microchip Technology by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. First Long Island Investors LLC now owns 85,904 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $7,981,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of MCHP opened at $93.62 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The stock has a market cap of $22.39 billion, a PE ratio of 17.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.44. Microchip Technology Inc. has a 1-year low of $65.67 and a 1-year high of $101.57. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $94.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $90.11.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The semiconductor company reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.35 billion. Microchip Technology had a net margin of 7.15% and a return on equity of 25.60%. Microchip Technology’s quarterly revenue was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.81 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Microchip Technology Inc. will post 4.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 21st will be paid a $0.366 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 20th. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.56%. Microchip Technology’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.01%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of Microchip Technology to $110.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Microchip Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $105.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. BidaskClub raised shares of Microchip Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Microchip Technology from $104.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Microchip Technology in a research report on Friday, October 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Microchip Technology presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $105.66.

In other Microchip Technology news, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 1,937 shares of Microchip Technology stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.60, for a total value of $171,618.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Richard J. Simoncic sold 3,437 shares of Microchip Technology stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.60, for a total transaction of $304,518.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 18,178 shares in the company, valued at $1,610,570.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.21% of the company’s stock.

Microchip Technology Profile

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor products for various embedded control applications. The company offers general purpose and specialized 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit microprocessors; and microcontrollers for automotive networking, computing, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity.

