Michaels Companies Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NASDAQ:MIK)

Michaels Companies Inc (NASDAQ:MIK) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Thursday. Investors acquired 5,428 put options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 1,555% compared to the typical volume of 328 put options.

MIK traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $8.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,472,052 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,045,565. The firm has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.71, a PEG ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.15. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $9.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.65. Michaels Companies has a 52-week low of $4.96 and a 52-week high of $17.79.

Michaels Companies (NASDAQ:MIK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 4th. The specialty retailer reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. Michaels Companies had a negative return on equity of 23.40% and a net margin of 6.31%. The firm’s revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.15 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Michaels Companies will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Michaels Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Wells Fargo & Co set a $6.00 target price on shares of Michaels Companies and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Morgan Stanley set a $7.00 target price on shares of Michaels Companies and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 9th. Bank of America reissued an “underperform” rating and issued a $4.00 target price (down previously from $5.00) on shares of Michaels Companies in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Michaels Companies from $9.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.73.

In other news, Director Beryl Raff bought 6,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $7.47 per share, with a total value of $50,049.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 30,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $231,517.71. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Michaels Companies by 21.9% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 345,676 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,007,000 after buying an additional 62,039 shares during the period. BBT Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Michaels Companies by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. BBT Capital Management LLC now owns 51,994 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $452,000 after purchasing an additional 3,993 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Michaels Companies by 40.9% during the 2nd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 82,475 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $718,000 after purchasing an additional 23,925 shares during the period. Bernzott Capital Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Michaels Companies by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bernzott Capital Advisors now owns 2,046,073 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $17,801,000 after purchasing an additional 14,813 shares during the period. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. grew its holdings in shares of Michaels Companies by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 1,346,300 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $10,285,000 after purchasing an additional 14,500 shares during the period.

The Michaels Companies, Inc owns and operates arts and crafts specialty retail stores for Makers and do-it-yourself home decorators in North America. It operates Michaels stores that offer approximately 45,000 stock-keeping units (SKUs) in crafts, home decor and seasonal, framing, and paper crafting; and Aaron Brothers stores, which offer approximately 5,600 SKUs, including photo frames, a line of ready-made frames, art prints, framed art, art supplies, and custom framing services.

