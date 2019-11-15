Michael J. Coyle Sells 2,102 Shares of Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT) Stock

Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT) EVP Michael J. Coyle sold 2,102 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.77, for a total value of $230,736.54. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 189,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,764,312.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.
Shares of Medtronic stock traded up $2.85 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $112.06. 5,182,009 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,049,744. Medtronic PLC has a 12-month low of $81.66 and a 12-month high of $112.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $145.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.47, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $107.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $101.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 2.67 and a quick ratio of 2.20.
Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 20th. The medical technology company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.08. Medtronic had a return on equity of 14.36% and a net margin of 14.41%. The firm had revenue of $7.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.40 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.17 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Medtronic PLC will post 5.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Medtronic by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 112,334,285 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $10,940,236,000 after acquiring an additional 640,083 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Medtronic by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 107,191,111 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $10,439,341,000 after acquiring an additional 413,027 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Medtronic by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 22,211,176 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $2,163,147,000 after acquiring an additional 516,915 shares during the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC increased its holdings in Medtronic by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 14,499,865 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,412,142,000 after acquiring an additional 1,251,830 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Medtronic by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 14,350,496 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,397,595,000 after acquiring an additional 635,871 shares during the last quarter. 81.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
MDT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays increased their price target on Medtronic from $110.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Medtronic from $110.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Northland Securities reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Medtronic from $95.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $110.00 price target on Medtronic and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $114.33.
About Medtronic
Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.
