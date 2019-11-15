Michael J. Coyle Sells 2,102 Shares of Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT) Stock

Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT) EVP Michael J. Coyle sold 2,102 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.77, for a total value of $230,736.54. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 189,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,764,312.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of Medtronic stock traded up $2.85 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $112.06. 5,182,009 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,049,744. Medtronic PLC has a 12-month low of $81.66 and a 12-month high of $112.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $145.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.47, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $107.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $101.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 2.67 and a quick ratio of 2.20.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 20th. The medical technology company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.08. Medtronic had a return on equity of 14.36% and a net margin of 14.41%. The firm had revenue of $7.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.40 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.17 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Medtronic PLC will post 5.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 27th were given a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 26th. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.38%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Medtronic by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 112,334,285 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $10,940,236,000 after acquiring an additional 640,083 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Medtronic by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 107,191,111 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $10,439,341,000 after acquiring an additional 413,027 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Medtronic by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 22,211,176 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $2,163,147,000 after acquiring an additional 516,915 shares during the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC increased its holdings in Medtronic by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 14,499,865 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,412,142,000 after acquiring an additional 1,251,830 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Medtronic by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 14,350,496 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,397,595,000 after acquiring an additional 635,871 shares during the last quarter. 81.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MDT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays increased their price target on Medtronic from $110.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Medtronic from $110.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Northland Securities reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Medtronic from $95.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $110.00 price target on Medtronic and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $114.33.

About Medtronic

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

