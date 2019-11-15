Metronome (MET) 24 Hour Volume Reaches $469,101.00

Metronome (CURRENCY:MET) traded down 4.3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on November 15th. Metronome has a market cap of $5.54 million and $469,101.00 worth of Metronome was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Metronome coin can currently be purchased for $0.57 or 0.00006703 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including $32.15, $24.43, $20.33 and $24.68. During the last seven days, Metronome has traded 2.4% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00003075 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011779 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $20.28 or 0.00237814 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $123.77 or 0.01451595 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0728 or 0.00000854 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0186 or 0.00000218 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.96 or 0.00034757 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.06 or 0.00141421 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0073 or 0.00000085 BTC.

About Metronome

Metronome’s genesis date was July 24th, 2017. Metronome’s total supply is 11,464,052 coins and its circulating supply is 9,701,928 coins. The official website for Metronome is www.metronome.io . Metronome’s official message board is medium.com/@MetronomeToken . The Reddit community for Metronome is /r/metronometoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Metronome’s official Twitter account is @MTNToken and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Metronome

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Metronome directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Metronome should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Metronome using one of the exchanges listed above.

