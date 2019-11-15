Merchants Trust (LON:MRCH) Trading Down 0.7%

Merchants Trust plc (LON:MRCH)’s stock price traded down 0.7% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 494 ($6.45) and last traded at GBX 494 ($6.45), 105,158 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 24% from the average session volume of 138,343 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 497.50 ($6.50).

The company has a quick ratio of 11.86, a current ratio of 11.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.31. The stock has a market cap of $555.86 million and a P/E ratio of -20.00. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 486.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 455.05.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 3rd were given a dividend of GBX 6.80 ($0.09) per share. This represents a yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 3rd. This is a positive change from Merchants Trust’s previous dividend of $6.70. Merchants Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -1.08%.

The Merchants Trust Plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors GmbH, UK Branch. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United Kingdom. It invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the FTSE All-Share Index.

