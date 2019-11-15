Melinta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MLNT) Trading 20% Higher

Melinta Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:MLNT) shares traded up 20% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $1.87 and last traded at $1.68, 1,693,700 shares traded hands during trading. An increase of 55% from the average session volume of 1,090,866 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.40.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Melinta Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $3.50 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Melinta Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “hold” rating on shares of Melinta Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Melinta Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.30.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.50 million, a PE ratio of -0.09 and a beta of 4.43. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $3.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.51.

Melinta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MLNT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($15.67) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.55) by ($13.12). The business had revenue of $15.87 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.51 million. Melinta Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 66.92% and a negative net margin of 393.39%. Equities analysts forecast that Melinta Therapeutics Inc will post -9.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of Melinta Therapeutics by 253.2% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,503 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 3,945 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Melinta Therapeutics by 82.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,822 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 4,906 shares during the period. Condor Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Melinta Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $93,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Melinta Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $142,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Melinta Therapeutics by 80.2% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 49,377 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $328,000 after purchasing an additional 21,971 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.46% of the company’s stock.

About Melinta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MLNT)

Melinta Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes various anti-infectives for the treatment of bacterial infectious diseases in North America. It offers Baxdela, a monotherapy treatment of adult patients with acute bacterial skin or skin structure infections (ABSSSIs); Vabomere, an IV antibiotic used in treatment of gram-negative infections; Orbactiv, an IV antibiotic of the lipoglycopeptide class for the treatment of adult patients with ABSSSIs; and Minocin, a IV antibiotic of the tetracycline class with activity against gram-positive and gram-negative pathogens.

