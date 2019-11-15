Melinta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MLNT) Trading 20% Higher

Melinta Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:MLNT) shares traded up 20% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $1.87 and last traded at $1.68, 1,693,700 shares traded hands during trading. An increase of 55% from the average session volume of 1,090,866 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.40.
A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Melinta Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $3.50 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Melinta Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “hold” rating on shares of Melinta Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Melinta Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.30.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.50 million, a PE ratio of -0.09 and a beta of 4.43. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $3.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.51.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of Melinta Therapeutics by 253.2% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,503 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 3,945 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Melinta Therapeutics by 82.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,822 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 4,906 shares during the period. Condor Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Melinta Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $93,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Melinta Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $142,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Melinta Therapeutics by 80.2% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 49,377 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $328,000 after purchasing an additional 21,971 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.46% of the company’s stock.
About Melinta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MLNT)
Melinta Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes various anti-infectives for the treatment of bacterial infectious diseases in North America. It offers Baxdela, a monotherapy treatment of adult patients with acute bacterial skin or skin structure infections (ABSSSIs); Vabomere, an IV antibiotic used in treatment of gram-negative infections; Orbactiv, an IV antibiotic of the lipoglycopeptide class for the treatment of adult patients with ABSSSIs; and Minocin, a IV antibiotic of the tetracycline class with activity against gram-positive and gram-negative pathogens.
