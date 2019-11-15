Melinta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MLNT) Shares Down 32% Following Weak Earnings

Melinta Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:MLNT) shares dropped 32% during trading on Wednesday following a dissappointing earnings announcement. The stock traded as low as $1.03 and last traded at $1.36, approximately 2,346,700 shares traded hands during trading. An increase of 115% from the average daily volume of 1,090,411 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.00.

The biotechnology company reported ($15.67) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.55) by ($13.12). The firm had revenue of $15.87 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.51 million. Melinta Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 135.23% and a negative return on equity of 60.39%.

MLNT has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Melinta Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $3.50 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. HC Wainwright restated a “hold” rating on shares of Melinta Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Melinta Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.30.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in MLNT. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Melinta Therapeutics by 97.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 442,455 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,942,000 after acquiring an additional 218,085 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Melinta Therapeutics by 90.7% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 243,932 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,622,000 after acquiring an additional 116,038 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in Melinta Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $357,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Melinta Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $297,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in Melinta Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $267,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.46% of the company’s stock.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.36 million, a P/E ratio of -0.08 and a beta of 4.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11.

About Melinta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MLNT)

Melinta Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes various anti-infectives for the treatment of bacterial infectious diseases in North America. It offers Baxdela, a monotherapy treatment of adult patients with acute bacterial skin or skin structure infections (ABSSSIs); Vabomere, an IV antibiotic used in treatment of gram-negative infections; Orbactiv, an IV antibiotic of the lipoglycopeptide class for the treatment of adult patients with ABSSSIs; and Minocin, a IV antibiotic of the tetracycline class with activity against gram-positive and gram-negative pathogens.

