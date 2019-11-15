Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT) Shares Sold by Tiedemann Advisors LLC

Tiedemann Advisors LLC lowered its stake in Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT) by 11.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,982 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 387 shares during the quarter. Tiedemann Advisors LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $326,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MDT. Private Ocean LLC increased its stake in Medtronic by 188.5% during the third quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 225 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the period. Krane Funds Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Medtronic during the second quarter worth about $25,000. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP purchased a new stake in Medtronic during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Medtronic by 393.3% during the third quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 296 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the period. Finally, Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Medtronic during the second quarter worth about $34,000. 81.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MDT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Medtronic from $95.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Royal Bank of Canada set a $110.00 price target on shares of Medtronic and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price target on shares of Medtronic from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Bank of America set a $118.00 price target on shares of Medtronic and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Medtronic from $110.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Medtronic presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $114.33.

In other Medtronic news, SVP Richard Kuntz sold 21,425 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.51, for a total value of $2,303,401.75. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 78,916 shares in the company, valued at $8,484,259.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, EVP Hooman Hakami sold 82,877 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.31, for a total transaction of $8,893,530.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 30,761 shares in the company, valued at $3,300,962.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 156,467 shares of company stock worth $16,900,132 over the last quarter. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of MDT stock traded up $2.05 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $111.26. 3,299,872 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,427,425. The business’s fifty day moving average is $107.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $101.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 2.67 and a quick ratio of 2.20. Medtronic PLC has a 12-month low of $81.66 and a 12-month high of $112.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $145.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.62.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 20th. The medical technology company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.08. Medtronic had a net margin of 14.41% and a return on equity of 14.36%. The firm had revenue of $7.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.40 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.17 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Medtronic PLC will post 5.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 27th were paid a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 26th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.94%. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.38%.

Medtronic Company Profile

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

