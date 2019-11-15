MDJM Ltd (NASDAQ:MDJH) Short Interest Up 75.0% in October

MDJM Ltd (NASDAQ:MDJH) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a growth of 75.0% from the September 30th total of 400 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 89,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

MDJH traded down $0.08 on Friday, hitting $2.88. 2,500 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,749. MDJM has a 12 month low of $2.00 and a 12 month high of $7.90. The business has a 50-day moving average of $2.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.76.

About MDJM

MDJM Ltd., through its subsidiaries and variable interest entity, operates as an integrated real estate services company in China. It offers real estate agency services to real estate developers; real estate consulting services, such as integrated marketing planning, advertising planning and strategy, and sales planning strategy for real estate developers, real estate design institutes and agencies, urban planning bureaus of various levels of governments, and urban rail transportation companies, as well as urban infrastructure development companies; and independent training services for real estate developers.

