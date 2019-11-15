MDJM Ltd (NASDAQ:MDJH) Short Interest Up 75.0% in October

MDJM Ltd (NASDAQ:MDJH) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a growth of 75.0% from the September 30th total of 400 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 89,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
MDJH traded down $0.08 on Friday, hitting $2.88. 2,500 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,749. MDJM has a 12 month low of $2.00 and a 12 month high of $7.90. The business has a 50-day moving average of $2.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.76.
About MDJM
