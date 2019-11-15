Maxus Realty Trust (OTCMKTS:MRTI) Stock Rating Lowered by ValuEngine

ValuEngine lowered shares of Maxus Realty Trust (OTCMKTS:MRTI) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Monday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Shares of MRTI traded up $2.93 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $128.00. The stock had a trading volume of 1,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 86. Maxus Realty Trust has a 1 year low of $102.00 and a 1 year high of $145.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $127.91 and its 200 day moving average is $131.40.

Get Maxus Realty Trust alerts:

About Maxus Realty Trust

Maxus Realty Trust, Inc, a real estate investment trust REIT, makes equity investments in real estate properties in the United States. The company primarily invests in multifamily housing properties. As of June 30, 2005, it operated eight apartment communities. The company has elected to be treated as a REIT under the Internal Revenue Code of 1986 and would not be subject to federal income tax, if it distributes at least 90 taxable income to its shareholders.

See Also: What is the Quick Ratio?

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Maxus Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Maxus Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.