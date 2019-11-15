Maxus Realty Trust (OTCMKTS:MRTI) Stock Rating Lowered by ValuEngine

ValuEngine lowered shares of Maxus Realty Trust (OTCMKTS:MRTI) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Monday morning, ValuEngine reports.
Shares of MRTI traded up $2.93 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $128.00. The stock had a trading volume of 1,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 86. Maxus Realty Trust has a 1 year low of $102.00 and a 1 year high of $145.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $127.91 and its 200 day moving average is $131.40.
About Maxus Realty Trust
