Maven Income and Growth VCT 6 (LON:MIG6) Shares Down 4.8%

Maven Income and Growth VCT 6 PLC (LON:MIG6) fell 4.8% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as GBX 45.80 ($0.60) and last traded at GBX 47.30 ($0.62), 9,348 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 455% from the average session volume of 1,684 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 49.69 ($0.65).

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 43.50 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 38.66. The stock has a market cap of $18.97 million and a P/E ratio of -19.71.

Maven Income and Growth VCT 6 Company Profile (LON:MIG6)

Maven Income and Growth VCT 6 PLC is a venture capital trust (VCT). The Company’s investment objective is to achieve long-term capital appreciation and generate maintainable levels of income for shareholders. The Company invests the majority of its funds in a portfolio of shares and securities of smaller, unquoted United Kingdom companies and Alternative Investment Market (AIM)/ICAP Securities and Derivatives Exchange (ISDX) quoted companies, which meet the criteria for VCT qualifying investments.

