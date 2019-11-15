Matrix Service Co (NASDAQ:MTRX) Short Interest Up 16.8% in October

Matrix Service Co (NASDAQ:MTRX) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 556,900 shares, an increase of 16.8% from the September 30th total of 476,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 169,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.3 days. Approximately 2.1% of the shares of the company are sold short.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MTRX. TheStreet upgraded shares of Matrix Service from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. ValuEngine downgraded Matrix Service from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. BidaskClub raised Matrix Service from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Matrix Service from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, DA Davidson raised Matrix Service from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.50.

Shares of NASDAQ MTRX opened at $18.90 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.51. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $18.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.01. Matrix Service has a 1-year low of $15.43 and a 1-year high of $24.36. The company has a market cap of $488.10 million, a PE ratio of 18.71 and a beta of 0.95.

Matrix Service (NASDAQ:MTRX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The oil and gas company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.04). Matrix Service had a return on equity of 9.30% and a net margin of 2.22%. The company had revenue of $338.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $344.21 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.08 earnings per share. Matrix Service’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Matrix Service will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Joseph F. Montalbano sold 10,275 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.36, for a total transaction of $209,199.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 52,546 shares in the company, valued at $1,069,836.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Joseph F. Montalbano sold 6,036 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $120,720.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MTRX. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Matrix Service by 68.0% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,153,315 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $23,363,000 after purchasing an additional 467,001 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Matrix Service in the second quarter valued at $7,223,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Matrix Service by 5.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,297,340 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $87,065,000 after acquiring an additional 224,618 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Matrix Service by 20.2% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 721,436 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $14,616,000 after acquiring an additional 121,162 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Partners lifted its holdings in Matrix Service by 16.4% in the second quarter. Boston Partners now owns 575,319 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $11,656,000 after acquiring an additional 81,004 shares during the period. 92.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Matrix Service Company provides engineering, fabrication, infrastructure, construction, and maintenance services primarily to the oil, gas, power, petrochemical, industrial, agricultural, and mining and minerals markets in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's Electrical Infrastructure segment offers construction and maintenance services to various power generation facilities, such as combined cycle plants and natural gas fired power stations; and high voltage services comprising the construction of new substations, upgrading existing substations, short-run transmission line installations, distribution upgrades and maintenance, and emergency and storm restoration services to investor owned utilities.

