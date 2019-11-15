Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Trims Position in Canadian Natural Resources Ltd (NYSE:CNQ)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lessened its stake in shares of Canadian Natural Resources Ltd (NYSE:CNQ) (TSE:CNQ) by 3.8% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,591,111 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 102,967 shares during the quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA’s holdings in Canadian Natural Resources were worth $69,001,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CNQ. MUFG Securities EMEA plc bought a new stake in shares of Canadian Natural Resources during the 2nd quarter valued at about $123,576,000. Hexavest Inc. boosted its position in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 774.9% during the 2nd quarter. Hexavest Inc. now owns 2,225,857 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $60,145,000 after acquiring an additional 1,971,455 shares during the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp boosted its position in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 61.9% during the 2nd quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 4,604,838 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $162,597,000 after acquiring an additional 1,760,600 shares during the last quarter. National Pension Service bought a new stake in shares of Canadian Natural Resources during the 2nd quarter valued at about $55,410,000. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its position in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 711.4% during the 2nd quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 1,400,266 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $37,764,000 after acquiring an additional 1,227,685 shares during the last quarter. 65.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. TD Securities lifted their price target on Canadian Natural Resources from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Canadian Natural Resources from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Canadian Natural Resources from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Credit Suisse Group set a $48.00 price target on Canadian Natural Resources and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co downgraded Canadian Natural Resources from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.06.

NYSE:CNQ traded up $0.67 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $28.38. The stock had a trading volume of 80,796 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,990,562. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $26.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.16. Canadian Natural Resources Ltd has a one year low of $21.85 and a one year high of $31.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.60.

Canadian Natural Resources (NYSE:CNQ) (TSE:CNQ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.44. The company had revenue of $4.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.46 billion. Canadian Natural Resources had a return on equity of 7.87% and a net margin of 18.37%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.11 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Canadian Natural Resources Ltd will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 11th will be given a $0.285 dividend. This is an increase from Canadian Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 10th. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.02%. Canadian Natural Resources’s payout ratio is presently 52.56%.

Canadian Natural Resources Limited explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers synthetic crude oil (SCO), light and medium crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), primary heavy crude oil, and Pelican Lake heavy crude oil. Its midstream assets include two crude oil pipeline systems; and a 50% working interest in an 84-megawatt cogeneration plant at Primrose.

