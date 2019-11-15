Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Raises Stock Position in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) by 21.5% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 308,534 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 54,495 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA’s holdings in Tyler Technologies were worth $80,990,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of TYL. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new stake in shares of Tyler Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth about $40,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tyler Technologies by 233.3% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 220 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tyler Technologies by 25.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 250 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Tyler Technologies by 42.0% in the 2nd quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 291 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tyler Technologies by 42.3% in the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 313 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. 86.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CFO Brian K. Miller sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.27, for a total value of $522,540.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 47,566 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,427,568.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Brian K. Miller sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.18, for a total transaction of $2,065,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 52,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,481,126.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 71,700 shares of company stock valued at $18,483,930 in the last quarter. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

TYL traded up $2.41 on Friday, reaching $284.69. 5,340 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 237,367. Tyler Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $173.26 and a one year high of $284.33. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $266.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $241.08. The company has a market cap of $10.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 76.17 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The technology company reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by ($0.01). Tyler Technologies had a net margin of 12.63% and a return on equity of 11.51%. The company had revenue of $275.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $281.03 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.23 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Tyler Technologies, Inc. will post 4.15 earnings per share for the current year.

TYL has been the subject of several analyst reports. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Tyler Technologies in a report on Monday, October 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $300.00 target price for the company. DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of Tyler Technologies from $216.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating on shares of Tyler Technologies in a report on Thursday, October 31st. ValuEngine lowered shares of Tyler Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, JMP Securities raised their target price on shares of Tyler Technologies from $245.00 to $286.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $271.25.

Tyler Technologies, Inc provides integrated information management solutions and services for the public sector in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Enterprise Software, and Appraisal and Tax. It offers financial management solutions, including modular fund accounting systems for government agencies or not-for-profit entities; utility billing systems for the billing and collection of metered and non-metered services; products to automate city and county functions, such as municipal courts, parking tickets, equipment and project costing, animal and business licenses, permits and inspections, code enforcement, citizen complaint tracking, ambulance billing, fleet maintenance, and cemetery records management; and student information and transportation solutions for K-12 schools.

