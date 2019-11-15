Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Makes New Investment in PRA Health Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:PRAH)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new position in PRA Health Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:PRAH) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 621,841 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $61,706,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PRAH. Mason Street Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of PRA Health Sciences by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 32,931 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,268,000 after purchasing an additional 1,431 shares during the last quarter. Tygh Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in PRA Health Sciences by 116.0% during the 3rd quarter. Tygh Capital Management Inc. now owns 129,590 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $12,859,000 after acquiring an additional 69,584 shares during the period. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. boosted its holdings in PRA Health Sciences by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. now owns 600,862 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $59,623,000 after acquiring an additional 60,186 shares during the period. Papp L Roy & Associates boosted its holdings in PRA Health Sciences by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Papp L Roy & Associates now owns 46,112 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $4,576,000 after acquiring an additional 659 shares during the period. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in PRA Health Sciences by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 737,266 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $73,158,000 after acquiring an additional 21,324 shares during the period. 98.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get PRA Health Sciences alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ PRAH traded up $0.62 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $105.23. 8,796 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 462,383. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. The stock has a market cap of $6.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.11. PRA Health Sciences Inc has a 1 year low of $82.12 and a 1 year high of $121.98. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $98.75 and a 200 day moving average of $97.09.

PRA Health Sciences (NASDAQ:PRAH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The medical research company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $780.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $771.64 million. PRA Health Sciences had a return on equity of 27.73% and a net margin of 8.00%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.13 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that PRA Health Sciences Inc will post 4.6 earnings per share for the current year.

PRAH has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut PRA Health Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $108.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on PRA Health Sciences from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 6th. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on PRA Health Sciences in a report on Thursday, September 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $126.00 target price for the company. BidaskClub cut PRA Health Sciences from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 27th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on PRA Health Sciences from $115.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $115.78.

In related news, major shareholder Fund Holdings L.P. Kkr sold 6,666,684 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.41, for a total transaction of $649,401,688.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

PRA Health Sciences Profile

PRA Health Sciences, Inc, a contract research organization, provides outsourced clinical development and data solution services to the biotechnology and pharmaceutical industries worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Clinical Research and Data Solutions. The Clinical Research segment offers product registration services, including clinical trial management, project management, regulatory affairs, therapeutic expertise, clinical operations, data and programming, safety and risk management, biostatistics and medical writing, quality assurance, and late phase services.

Featured Story: Monthly Dividend Stocks Can Provide Solid Income

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PRAH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PRA Health Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:PRAH).

Receive News & Ratings for PRA Health Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PRA Health Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.