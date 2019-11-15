Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Lowers Stake in Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lowered its position in shares of Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB) by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 784,559 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 14,427 shares during the quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned 1.81% of Silicon Laboratories worth $87,360,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. GW&K Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Silicon Laboratories by 13.3% during the third quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 745,663 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $83,029,000 after purchasing an additional 87,338 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 0.4% during the third quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 566,022 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $63,026,000 after buying an additional 2,111 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 682.0% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 38,015 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,233,000 after buying an additional 33,154 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 97.3% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 33,724 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,752,000 after buying an additional 16,628 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sciencast Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Silicon Laboratories during the third quarter valued at approximately $234,000. 93.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Silicon Laboratories alerts:

In related news, CEO George Tyson Tuttle sold 36,813 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.86, for a total value of $4,154,715.18. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 212,779 shares in the company, valued at $24,014,237.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Brandon Tolany sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.94, for a total transaction of $113,940.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 48,758 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,555,486.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 47,813 shares of company stock worth $5,368,655 in the last 90 days. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on SLAB. ValuEngine cut shares of Silicon Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Benchmark began coverage on shares of Silicon Laboratories in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price objective on the stock. Roth Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Silicon Laboratories from $120.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Silicon Laboratories from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Silicon Laboratories in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Silicon Laboratories presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $113.38.

SLAB traded up $1.39 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $110.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,329 shares, compared to its average volume of 278,983. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $109.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $105.36. Silicon Laboratories has a 12 month low of $73.13 and a 12 month high of $115.29. The stock has a market cap of $4.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.55, a P/E/G ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a current ratio of 6.78, a quick ratio of 6.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.12. Silicon Laboratories had a net margin of 2.96% and a return on equity of 9.33%. The company had revenue of $223.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $217.97 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.01 earnings per share. Silicon Laboratories’s quarterly revenue was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Silicon Laboratories will post 2.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Silicon Laboratories Profile

Silicon Laboratories Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, designs, develops, and markets mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs) in the United States, China, and internationally. The company offers Internet of things products, including 8-bit mixed-signal, 32-bit wireless, and ultra-low-power 32-bit microcontrollers; wireless connectivity devices, such as multiprotocol wireless Gecko system-on-chip devices; real-time operating systems; sensor products comprising optical, relative humidity/temperature, and hall effect magnetic sensors.

Recommended Story: Return on Investment (ROI) Defined, Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Silicon Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silicon Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.