Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Has $98.99 Million Holdings in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Inc (NYSE:WH)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Inc (NYSE:WH) by 82.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,913,172 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 866,137 shares during the quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA’s holdings in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts were worth $98,987,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in the second quarter valued at about $26,401,000. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 2.3% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 10,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $609,000 after buying an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 10.1% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 196,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,177,000 after buying an additional 18,025 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio boosted its stake in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 91,600.0% in the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 5,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,000 after buying an additional 5,496 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its stake in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 57.3% in the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 6,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $360,000 after buying an additional 2,353 shares in the last quarter. 94.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Wyndham Hotels & Resorts alerts:

In other news, Chairman Stephen P. Holmes sold 25,000 shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.88, for a total transaction of $1,372,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WH stock traded up $1.28 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $55.67. 206,504 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 688,860. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $54.41. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Inc has a 1-year low of $43.03 and a 1-year high of $61.49. The company has a market cap of $5.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.10. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts had a return on equity of 22.24% and a net margin of 6.47%. The firm had revenue of $560.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $576.90 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.85 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Inc will post 3.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on WH. Zacks Investment Research raised Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Saturday, November 9th. TheStreet raised Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, August 26th. ValuEngine lowered Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $62.00 price target on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $64.00 to $61.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $65.13.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Profile

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc operates as a hotel franchisor worldwide. The company licenses its hotel brands, including Super 8, Days Inn, Ramada, Microtel Inn & Suites, La Quinta, Wingate, AmericInn, Hawthorn Suites, The Trademark Collection, and Wyndham to hotel owners in approximately 80 countries.

Further Reading: What is the LIBOR?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Inc (NYSE:WH).

Receive News & Ratings for Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wyndham Hotels & Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.