Mason Street Advisors LLC Sells 486 Shares of D. R. Horton Inc (NYSE:DHI)

Mason Street Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in D. R. Horton Inc (NYSE:DHI) by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 47,945 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 486 shares during the period. Mason Street Advisors LLC’s holdings in D. R. Horton were worth $2,527,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of DHI. Park National Corp OH lifted its stake in shares of D. R. Horton by 12.9% in the 2nd quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 146,269 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $6,308,000 after purchasing an additional 16,664 shares during the last quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of D. R. Horton by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. now owns 74,532 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,215,000 after acquiring an additional 526 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of D. R. Horton by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 37,792 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,630,000 after acquiring an additional 1,707 shares during the last quarter. Farmers Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of D. R. Horton by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Farmers Trust Co. now owns 87,785 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,786,000 after acquiring an additional 548 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its stake in shares of D. R. Horton by 33.8% during the 2nd quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 2,072 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 523 shares during the last quarter. 86.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE DHI traded down $0.27 on Friday, reaching $53.99. 1,952,413 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,795,536. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 7.25. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $52.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.68. The company has a market cap of $20.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.59, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.01. D. R. Horton Inc has a 12 month low of $32.39 and a 12 month high of $55.67.

D. R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The construction company reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $5.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.86 billion. D. R. Horton had a return on equity of 16.63% and a net margin of 9.20%. D. R. Horton’s revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.22 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that D. R. Horton Inc will post 4.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 27th will be given a dividend of $0.175 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 26th. This is a positive change from D. R. Horton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.30%. D. R. Horton’s payout ratio is 13.99%.

DHI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. SunTrust Banks raised their price target on D. R. Horton from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Barclays raised their price target on D. R. Horton from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. JMP Securities raised their price target on D. R. Horton from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Buckingham Research lowered D. R. Horton from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $58.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on D. R. Horton in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $59.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. D. R. Horton has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.48.

In other D. R. Horton news, Director Michael W. Hewatt sold 7,000 shares of D. R. Horton stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.45, for a total transaction of $346,150.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 6.87% of the company’s stock.

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, Midwest, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and West regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of homes in 27 states and 81 markets in the United States under the names of D.R.

