Mason Street Advisors LLC Raises Stake in Stericycle Inc (NASDAQ:SRCL)

Mason Street Advisors LLC boosted its position in Stericycle Inc (NASDAQ:SRCL) by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 47,786 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,171 shares during the period. Mason Street Advisors LLC’s holdings in Stericycle were worth $2,434,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI increased its position in shares of Stericycle by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter. Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI now owns 120,069 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,115,000 after purchasing an additional 10,670 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning boosted its position in shares of Stericycle by 29.6% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 5,797 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $295,000 after acquiring an additional 1,325 shares in the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of Stericycle by 18.3% during the 3rd quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 2,690 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $137,000 after acquiring an additional 417 shares in the last quarter. Palmer Knight Co boosted its position in shares of Stericycle by 124.8% during the 3rd quarter. Palmer Knight Co now owns 10,628 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $541,000 after acquiring an additional 5,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LS Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Stericycle by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,433 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $226,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares in the last quarter.

In other Stericycle news, EVP Daniel Ginnetti sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.47, for a total value of $332,820.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,943 shares in the company, valued at $884,358.21. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 2.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on SRCL. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Stericycle from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 19th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Stericycle from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Stericycle from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Stericycle from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $44.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.80.

NASDAQ:SRCL traded up $0.08 on Friday, reaching $61.30. The stock had a trading volume of 14,612 shares, compared to its average volume of 993,902. The company has a market capitalization of $5.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.25. Stericycle Inc has a 1-year low of $34.36 and a 1-year high of $63.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $53.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $48.91.

Stericycle (NASDAQ:SRCL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The business services provider reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $833.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $842.21 million. Stericycle had a negative net margin of 13.26% and a positive return on equity of 10.52%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.03 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Stericycle Inc will post 2.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Stericycle, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides regulated and compliance solutions to the healthcare, retail, and commercial businesses in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Domestic and Canada Regulated Waste and Compliance; International Regulated Waste and Compliance; and Domestic Communication and Related Services.

