Mason Street Advisors LLC Purchases 11,364 Shares of Selective Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SIGI)

Mason Street Advisors LLC grew its position in Selective Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SIGI) by 57.5% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 31,135 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 11,364 shares during the period. Mason Street Advisors LLC’s holdings in Selective Insurance Group were worth $2,341,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Selective Insurance Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $56,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Selective Insurance Group by 25.3% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,394 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $179,000 after acquiring an additional 484 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Selective Insurance Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $184,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in shares of Selective Insurance Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $188,000. Finally, Convergence Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Selective Insurance Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $189,000. Institutional investors own 78.84% of the company’s stock.

SIGI has been the subject of several analyst reports. Buckingham Research raised their target price on Selective Insurance Group from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. ValuEngine upgraded Selective Insurance Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Selective Insurance Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company. Selective Insurance Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.00.

Shares of Selective Insurance Group stock traded down $0.57 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $66.93. 5,316 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 280,533. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.32 and a quick ratio of 0.32. The firm has a market cap of $4.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.33, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.74. Selective Insurance Group has a 52 week low of $56.22 and a 52 week high of $81.35. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $72.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $74.80.

Selective Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SIGI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The insurance provider reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by ($0.14). Selective Insurance Group had a return on equity of 12.83% and a net margin of 8.53%. The company had revenue of $710.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $718.14 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.99 EPS. Selective Insurance Group’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Selective Insurance Group will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, November 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.37%. This is a boost from Selective Insurance Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 14th. Selective Insurance Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.86%.

Selective Insurance Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance products and services in the United States. It operates through four segments: Standard Commercial Lines, Standard Personal Lines, Excess and Surplus Lines, and Investments. The company's products and services include property insurance, which covers the financial consequences of accidental loss of an insured's real and/or personal property; and casualty insurance that covers the financial consequences of employee injuries in the course of employment, and bodily injury and/or property damage to a third party as a result of an insured's negligent acts, omissions, or legal liabilities.

