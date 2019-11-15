Mason Street Advisors LLC Has $2.65 Million Stock Position in Polaris Industries Inc. (NYSE:PII)

Mason Street Advisors LLC decreased its stake in shares of Polaris Industries Inc. (NYSE:PII) by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,131 shares of the company’s stock after selling 468 shares during the period. Mason Street Advisors LLC’s holdings in Polaris Industries were worth $2,652,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wealthsource Partners LLC bought a new stake in Polaris Industries during the 2nd quarter worth about $675,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of Polaris Industries by 39.2% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 26,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,380,000 after acquiring an additional 7,340 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its stake in shares of Polaris Industries by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 49,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,388,000 after acquiring an additional 4,350 shares during the last quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Polaris Industries by 7,433.3% in the 2nd quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 288,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,822,000 after acquiring an additional 284,399 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Polaris Industries by 78.9% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 124,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,098,000 after acquiring an additional 55,106 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on PII shares. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Polaris Industries in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. KeyCorp set a $125.00 target price on shares of Polaris Industries and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. ValuEngine raised shares of Polaris Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Polaris Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $113.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Polaris Industries from $105.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $110.31.

PII stock traded up $1.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $102.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,712 shares, compared to its average volume of 725,868. The stock has a market cap of $6.25 billion, a PE ratio of 15.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77. Polaris Industries Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $70.27 and a fifty-two week high of $104.25. The company’s 50 day moving average is $93.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $89.35.

Polaris Industries (NYSE:PII) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 22nd. The company reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.78 billion. Polaris Industries had a net margin of 4.74% and a return on equity of 42.27%. Polaris Industries’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.86 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Polaris Industries Inc. will post 6.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.61 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 29th. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.39%. Polaris Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.20%.

About Polaris Industries

Polaris Industries Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets power sports vehicles worldwide. It operates in five segments: ORV/Snowmobiles, Motorcycles, Global Adjacent Markets, Aftermarket, and Boats. The company offers off-road vehicles (ORVs), including all-terrain vehicles and side-by-side vehicles; snowmobiles and snow bike conversion kit systems; motorcycles; low emission, light duty hauling, passenger, and industrial vehicles; and boats.

