Mason Street Advisors LLC Decreases Holdings in JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU)

Mason Street Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU) by 3.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 155,369 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 5,042 shares during the period. Mason Street Advisors LLC’s holdings in JetBlue Airways were worth $2,602,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in JBLU. Executive Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of JetBlue Airways in the second quarter worth $37,000. Private Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in JetBlue Airways by 130.2% during the second quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 2,044 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,156 shares in the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in JetBlue Airways by 81.4% during the second quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,422 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,087 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in JetBlue Airways during the second quarter worth about $59,000. Finally, Usca Ria LLC purchased a new position in JetBlue Airways during the third quarter worth about $82,000. 93.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on JBLU shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of JetBlue Airways from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of JetBlue Airways from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $23.00 to $24.00 in a report on Monday, October 28th. ValuEngine raised shares of JetBlue Airways from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of JetBlue Airways from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of JetBlue Airways from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. JetBlue Airways currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.36.

In other JetBlue Airways news, CEO Robin Hayes sold 2,500 shares of JetBlue Airways stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.62, for a total value of $49,050.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, EVP George Martin J. St sold 1,500 shares of JetBlue Airways stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.25, for a total transaction of $27,375.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 44,228 shares in the company, valued at approximately $807,161. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 13,810 shares of company stock worth $253,362. 0.79% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of JBLU stock traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $19.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 31,899 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,641,724. The business has a fifty day moving average of $17.93 and a 200-day moving average of $18.17. The stock has a market cap of $5.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.61, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 0.85. JetBlue Airways Co. has a twelve month low of $15.19 and a twelve month high of $19.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ:JBLU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The transportation company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $2.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.09 billion. JetBlue Airways had a net margin of 7.19% and a return on equity of 12.03%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.43 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that JetBlue Airways Co. will post 1.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

JetBlue Airways Corporation, a passenger carrier company, provides air transportation services. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated a fleet of 63 Airbus A321 aircraft, 130 Airbus A320 aircraft, and 60 Embraer E190 aircraft. It also served 105 destinations in the 31 states in the United States, the District of Columbia, the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, the U.S.

