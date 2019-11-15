Mason Street Advisors LLC Boosts Stake in Sabra Health Care REIT Inc (NASDAQ:SBRA)

Mason Street Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Sabra Health Care REIT Inc (NASDAQ:SBRA) by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 99,386 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,709 shares during the period. Mason Street Advisors LLC’s holdings in Sabra Health Care REIT were worth $2,282,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of SBRA. Trustcore Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in Sabra Health Care REIT by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 5,972 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $137,000 after buying an additional 425 shares during the period. Creative Planning boosted its holdings in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 42,524 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $837,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Eii Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Eii Capital Management Inc. now owns 18,347 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $361,000 after purchasing an additional 531 shares during the last quarter. 6 Meridian boosted its holdings in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 25,921 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $510,000 after purchasing an additional 554 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:SBRA traded up $0.03 during trading on Friday, reaching $22.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 34,830 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,615,622. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. Sabra Health Care REIT Inc has a 12 month low of $15.70 and a 12 month high of $24.95. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.34 billion, a PE ratio of 9.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -5.71 and a beta of 0.79.

Sabra Health Care REIT (NASDAQ:SBRA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.34). Sabra Health Care REIT had a net margin of 1.53% and a return on equity of 0.31%. The business had revenue of $149.83 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $153.39 million. Research analysts anticipate that Sabra Health Care REIT Inc will post 1.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 29th. Investors of record on Friday, November 15th will be issued a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.06%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 14th. Sabra Health Care REIT’s payout ratio is 78.60%.

In related news, CEO Richard K. Matros sold 113,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.05, for a total value of $2,717,650.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Raymond J. Lewis sold 58,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.47, for a total transaction of $1,245,260.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have commented on SBRA shares. TheStreet downgraded shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Citigroup downgraded shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $20.00 in a report on Monday, September 23rd. JMP Securities increased their price target on shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 27th. Barclays started coverage on shares of Sabra Health Care REIT in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $24.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.50.

As of December 31, 2018, Sabra's investment portfolio included 470 real estate properties held for investment (consisting of (i) 335 Skilled Nursing/Transitional Care facilities, (ii) 90 Senior Housing communities (Senior Housing – Leased), (iii) 23 Senior Housing communities operated by third-party property managers pursuant to property management agreements (Senior Housing – Managed) and (iv) 22 Specialty Hospitals and Other facilities), one investment in a direct financing lease, 22 investments in loans receivable (consisting of (i) one mortgage loan, (ii) two construction loans, (iii) one mezzanine loan and (iv) 18 other loans), nine preferred equity investments and one investment in an unconsolidated joint venture that owns 172 Senior Housing – Managed communities.

