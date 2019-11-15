Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI) Short Interest Up 14.6% in October

Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 931,200 shares, a growth of 14.6% from the September 30th total of 812,800 shares. Currently, 1.9% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 292,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.2 days.

NASDAQ:MASI traded up $2.77 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $149.23. 5,531 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 291,419. The business has a 50-day moving average of $145.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $146.46. Masimo has a twelve month low of $98.23 and a twelve month high of $160.25. The company has a market capitalization of $7.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.20, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.14.

Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.03. Masimo had a return on equity of 17.32% and a net margin of 20.83%. The company had revenue of $229.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $221.92 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.71 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Masimo will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine lowered Masimo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. UBS Group increased their price objective on Masimo from $172.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. BidaskClub lowered Masimo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Masimo from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, BTIG Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Masimo in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $159.25.

In related news, Director Sanford Fitch sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.39, for a total value of $1,052,730.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 44,245 shares in the company, valued at $6,654,005.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Yongsam Lee sold 1,078 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.42, for a total value of $164,308.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 74,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,290,968.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 33,165 shares of company stock valued at $4,957,646 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 11.50% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Masimo during the second quarter worth $25,000. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in Masimo during the second quarter worth $31,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Masimo by 45.7% during the third quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 236 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC acquired a new position in Masimo during the second quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in Masimo by 92.1% during the second quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 340 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.20% of the company’s stock.

Masimo Company Profile

Masimo Corporation, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and markets noninvasive monitoring technologies worldwide. The company offers Masimo Signal Extraction Technology (SET) pulse oximetry with measure-through motion and low perfusion pulse oximetry monitoring to address the primary limitations of conventional pulse oximetry.

