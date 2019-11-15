Markel Corp Increases Stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Markel Corp boosted its stake in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 463,200 shares of the software giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,800 shares during the quarter. Microsoft accounts for 1.0% of Markel Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest position. Markel Corp’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $64,399,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA increased its position in shares of Microsoft by 274.5% in the second quarter. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA now owns 191 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Microsoft in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 21.1% in the 1st quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 3,222 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 561 shares during the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Microsoft in the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Atwater Malick LLC acquired a new position in shares of Microsoft in the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Institutional investors own 72.22% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Jean Philippe Courtois sold 11,779 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total value of $1,649,060.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 597,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $83,681,780. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Satya Nadella sold 99,837 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.20, for a total value of $13,697,636.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,124,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $154,259,310.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 332,804 shares of company stock valued at $45,823,569 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Microsoft from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Argus upped their price target on Microsoft to $158.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Nomura set a $161.00 price target on Microsoft and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Evercore ISI set a $160.00 price target on Microsoft and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. Finally, Macquarie upped their price target on Microsoft from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Microsoft has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $159.45.

Shares of NASDAQ MSFT opened at $148.06 on Friday. Microsoft Co. has a 52-week low of $93.96 and a 52-week high of $148.41. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $140.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $135.57. The company has a quick ratio of 2.81, a current ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market cap of $1,121.97 billion, a PE ratio of 31.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.23.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The software giant reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.14. Microsoft had a return on equity of 39.14% and a net margin of 31.66%. The company had revenue of $33.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.24 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.14 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 5.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Microsoft declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, September 18th that permits the company to repurchase $40.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the software giant to purchase up to 3.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 21st will be issued a $0.51 dividend. This is a boost from Microsoft’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 20th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.74%.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

