Maria Perrella Sells 16,667 Shares of ATS Automation Tooling Systems Inc. (TSE:ATA) Stock

ATS Automation Tooling Systems Inc. (TSE:ATA) Senior Officer Maria Perrella sold 16,667 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$20.50, for a total transaction of C$341,673.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$512,500.

Maria Perrella also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, August 28th, Maria Perrella sold 50,000 shares of ATS Automation Tooling Systems stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$18.34, for a total transaction of C$917,145.00.

Shares of ATS Automation Tooling Systems stock opened at C$20.10 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.77, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.47. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$18.08 and a 200 day moving average price of C$19.74. ATS Automation Tooling Systems Inc. has a 1 year low of C$13.28 and a 1 year high of C$22.38. The stock has a market cap of $1.84 billion and a PE ratio of 23.59.

ATS Automation Tooling Systems (TSE:ATA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported C$0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.27 by C($0.02). The company had revenue of C$339.22 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$349.30 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that ATS Automation Tooling Systems Inc. will post 1.26 EPS for the current year.

Separately, TD Securities raised their target price on shares of ATS Automation Tooling Systems from C$20.00 to C$21.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th.

About ATS Automation Tooling Systems

ATS Automation Tooling Systems Inc provides factory automation solutions worldwide. The company is involved in the planning, designing, building, commissioning, and servicing automated manufacturing and assembly systems, including automation products and test solutions. Its products include ATS Supertrak, a modular conveyor system; ATS OmniTrak optimal solution; LogiTrack automated electrified monorail for transporting heavy workloads through assembly operations; Sortimat Clearliner, a tray handler for clean room requirement; Sortimat Workliner tray handling technology; Sortimat Birkman, a feeder technology for sorting, transporting, and separating parts; ATS Cortex system, a vision device that reduces integration time with standardized hardware and software; and ATS SmartVision software, a PC-based vision system.

