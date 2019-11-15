Marcus C. Rowland Sells 1,786 Shares of SilverBow Resources Inc (NYSE:SBOW) Stock

SilverBow Resources Inc (NYSE:SBOW) Director Marcus C. Rowland sold 1,786 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.60, for a total transaction of $22,503.60. Following the sale, the director now owns 66,699 shares in the company, valued at approximately $840,407.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

SBOW stock traded down $0.74 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $9.92. 4,940 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 45,381. The firm has a market cap of $142.70 million, a P/E ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.71. SilverBow Resources Inc has a 1-year low of $7.10 and a 1-year high of $26.66.

Several analysts recently commented on SBOW shares. ValuEngine lowered shares of SilverBow Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Northland Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target on shares of SilverBow Resources in a research report on Sunday, September 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SilverBow Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of SilverBow Resources from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 12th.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in SilverBow Resources by 1.7% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 86,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,194,000 after buying an additional 1,473 shares during the period. Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in SilverBow Resources by 13.7% during the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 30,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $425,000 after purchasing an additional 3,700 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in SilverBow Resources by 84.0% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 8,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 3,913 shares in the last quarter. Price Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in SilverBow Resources during the second quarter valued at $71,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in SilverBow Resources by 4,961.8% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 6,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.13% of the company’s stock.

SilverBow Resources, Inc, an energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas from the Eagle Ford Shale in South Texas. As of December 31, 2018, it had proved reserves of 1,345 MMcfe. The company was formerly known as Swift Energy Company and changed its name to SilverBow Resources, Inc in May 2017.

